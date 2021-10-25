SAUGUS — Carl Herman Hanson, age 83, of Saugus, formerly a longtime Wakefield resident, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 19 at the Sunrise Assisted Living in Lynnfield.

Born in Melrose on August 26, 1938 he was the son of the late Carl Herbert and Frances (Bronson) Hanson.

Carl was raised in Lynnfield and was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1956. He then attended two years of technical school which began a career in computer repair. Carl had proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He had a great passion for antique cars and owned two of his own, most recently hot rods. He enjoyed taking cruise vacations with his wife and was an active member of the Wakefield/Lynnfield Masonic Lodge.

He was the beloved husband of Saundra Vanderpool Hanson. He was the loving father of Cherryl Hanson-Bull and her husband, Greg Bull, of Wakefield and the late Carl S. Hanson and his surviving wife, Bianca Hanson, of Revere. He was the cherished grandfather of Christian and Joshua Hanson of Revere. He was the brother of Linn Overlan of NH and Ruth Aldenberg of VA. He is also survived by his nieces Kathy Capone and her husband, Rich, of NH and Debbie Roberts and her husband, Glen, of VA and their son Erik; as well as several nephews and their families.

A visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Saturday, October 30 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. with a Masonic Service at 12:30. Interment at Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.