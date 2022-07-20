A man of faith who enjoyed going on trips with family

MELROSE — Wing G. Wong, a longtime resident of Melrose, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 14, 2022, with his family by his side. He was 98.

Born in Canton, China on September 12, 1923, Wing was the son of the late Yen G. Wong and the late Mei Oui (Lam) Wong. He spent his early years in China, immigrating to the United States in 1936.

He graduated from Charlestown High School becoming an Electrician. He then graduated from Northeastern University with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.

Wing married his beloved Marie on September 6, 1953, and they went on to share almost 69 years of love and marriage. They eventually settled in Melrose to raise their family.

Wing went to work for Ultrasonic Corporation in Cambridge in 1953. He then went to work for AVCO Corporation in 1955 before starting with RCA in 1962. He worked for RCA until his retirement in 1987.

Family and faith were the cornerstones of Wing’s life. He was a longtime member of Green Street Baptist Church in Melrose and Grace Chapel in Lexington. He was devoted to and exceptionally active in the lives of Marie, his children, and grandchildren. He never said no to help when needed, no matter what the project might be.

Wing’s other interests included family trips to such places as Hawaii, California, Colorado, Canada, and the New England area. He was also a big audiophile, a trait he passed on to his children. He was a great fan of classical music as well as jazz.

Wing’s love for family, strength, and kindness will be missed by all.

Wing was the beloved husband of Marie C. (Hong) Wong with whom he shared almost 69 years of marriage. Devoted father of Arthur B. Wong and his wife Anne of Groton, Beverly M. Randazza and her husband Anthony of Wakefield, the late Alfred R. Wong, and the late Andrew W. Wong. Cherished grandfather of Nathan, Matthew, and Thomas Wong, and Brianna Randazza.

Relatives and friends were invited to gather in honor of Wing’s life during visiting hours at Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose, on Wednesday, July 20 from 10 a.m.-12 Noon, with his funeral service celebrated at 12 Noon. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose.

In support of his wife, Marie, donations in Wing’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA. 02452.

For online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.