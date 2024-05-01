Enjoyed the beach and traveling

REVERE — Paul D. Albushies, age 64, of Revere, passed away on Sunday, April 28. He was born in Medford on August 13, 1959, to the late Richard A. and Elizabeth A. (Lynn) Albushies.

Paul grew up in Wakefield and graduated from Wakefield High School with the Class of 1977. Following his graduation, he ventured to California before returning to pursue nursing school in Boston, ultimately earning his bachelor’s degree in nursing from UMass Boston. He dedicated many years to a fulfilling career as a visiting nurse with VNA. In his leisure time, Paul cherished dining with friends, soaking up the sun at the beach, exploring new destinations through travel and generously volunteering at My Brother’s Table in Lynn.

Throughout his life, Paul always had a special place in his heart for his many loyal canine companions and he leaves behind Jake and Evie.

He is survived by his sister Lisa Alan of Melrose; his brother Brian Albushies and sister-in-law Kimberly of Wakefield; nephews Chuck, Ty, Jack; niece Maddie; several cousins; and numerous cherished friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Peter Albushies.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday, May 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. For guestbook and directions, visit mcdonaldfs.com.