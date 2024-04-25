LYNNFIELD — The girls’ tennis team will be hosting “Skills and Drills” lessons at the new Lynnfield High School tennis courts on Saturday, May 4 and Saturday, May 11.

The Pioneers will be teaching skills and drills during two separate sessions on May 4 and May 11. Session 1 will take place from 9-10 a.m. and Session 2 will take place from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4.

Session 1 will be taking place from 9-10 a.m. and Session 2 will take place from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11. In the event of rain, the sessions on both days will be moved to Sundays and the times will remain the same.

One hundred percent of the fundraiser’s proceeds will be used to benefit the LHS girls’ tennis program.

In order to reserve a spot, residents can text Jim Sieve at 978-505-8880 with a student’s name and session preference. Parents and guardians should bring $20 to the session. Residents can also make a payment via Venmo to @Jim-Sieve and include a note containing the student’s name and session preference.