SWANSEA — The Northeast Metro Tech boys’ basketball team made its first playoff appearance in 10 years on Monday night as they traveled to Swansea to take on Joseph Case in the preliminary round of the Division 4 MIAA state tournament.

It turned out to be a rough evening for the Golden Knights as they lost, 87-51, in front of a big, loud crowd.

With that result, the 43rd-seeded Golden Knights ended the year at 10-11. Meanwhile, 22nd-seeded Case improved to 12-9.

“It took us two hours and 10 minutes just to get down there,” said Northeast head coach Frank Dempsey. “By the time we got down there we had only 18 minutes to change and warm up.”

Despite the late arrival, the game was knotted at nine after the first quarter.

However, the Cardinals put on their full-court press defense and turned the game into a rout as they were able to cause several turnovers leading to easy baskets.

“Our players were trying to break the press on their own and not doing what we have worked on in practice on how to break it,” pointed out Dempsey. “We did better breaking it in the third quarter but we ended us rushing our shots on offense.”

Northeast was led in scoring by senior center Kerry Jean who scored 16 points. He also led the team in rebounds with seven.

Senior co-captain, Alesandre Monge, was second in scoring with nine points and he had a team-high four assists.

The Cardinals were led in scoring by Landon Cayton who had 26 points while Jack Orton added 15.

“This was a good learning experience for us,” said Dempsey “We can use this as a building block for next year.”

Overall, the team will lose eight seniors to graduation including Wakefield residents Chris Zullo and Jack Murphy, who were both captains.

“This is the best senior class I have ever had,” stated Dempsey, who just completed his fifth year at the helm. “I am really going to miss them.”

Next year, the Golden Knights are slated to return five veterans as three juniors and two sophomores are on the roster.

“The junior varsity team went 13-7 this year so we should be in good shape for next year,” said Dempsey.