Great sense of humor and enjoyed working on model cars

WAKEFIELD — Richard M. Amaral, 79 of Salem, New Hampshire passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness. Born on December 1, 1943 in Cambridge, he was the son of the late John M. Amaral and Ethel M. Amaral (Lowe). He was predeceased by his brother John “Jackie” Amaral and sister Joan M. Legere.

He is survived by his sister Deanna M. Byron and her husband Joe Byron of Budd Lake, NJ; his son Scott Amaral and his wife Amanda Amaral of Chicopee; and his daughter Jill Nicole Barretto and her husband Nick Barretto of Londonderry, NH. He will be greatly missed by his beloved grandchildren Mae and Justin Amaral; Domenic Barretto; as well as his step grandchildren Nicholas and Brianna Barretto and his step great granddaughter Allie Barretto.

He also leaves behind his longtime friend and companion Elaine Curry of York, ME and his friend and former wife Ann Amaral of Londonderry, NH. Richard will be dearly missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Richard was very much a family man well known for his sense of humor and “pranks”. In his spare time, he enjoyed working on models and collecting diecast cars and coins and trying his luck at the casinos. He was always a great help to his family and friends with his handy-man skills.

Services are being held at Goundrey and Dewhirst Funeral Home, 42 Main St., Salem, NH 03079 on Friday, June 9 from 4 to 6 p.m. The burial will be private. In-lieu of flowers please consider making donations to the American Cancer Society and/or your local Red Cross blood donation center. Please visit www.goundreydewhirstfuneral.com for directions or to sign the online guest book.