By NEIL ZOLOT

WAKEFIELD – Imminent approval of a new contract for School Superintendent Doug Lyons planned for the School Committee meeting Tuesday, August 30 has been delayed until the next meeting, Tuesday, September 13, pending further negotiations. An extended executive session on the matter pushed the start of the open session from 7:30 pm. to 8:15.

“There’s a strong feeling about continuing his employment, but we want to do it right not fast,” School Committee chair Tom Markham explained. “There’s no controversy, but we look at all the terms and conditions. Lots of things go into making a fair and affordable employment agreement.”

“We’re very close,” Lyons reacted. “It’s just a matter of time.”

Lyons is nearing the end of a five-year contract that started when previous superintendent Kim Smith retired, but Lyons’ tenure in the system goes back eight years when he began as an Assistant Superintendent. His current salary is $188,752, lowest among communities surrounding Wakefield and second lowest among communities designated as similar to Wakefield by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Among nearby communities, Lynnfield’s Superintendent makes $194,238; Reading’s $194,750; Stoneham’s $195,519; Saugus’ $200,900 and Danvers’, probably the community most like Wakefield, $201,738.

Among nearby communities in the DESE designated cohort, Melrose’s Superintendent makes $193,202 and Chelmsford’s $208,903. Only distant Seekonk is lower at $183,475.

One factor in the negotiations is that Lyons has recently earned a doctoral degree from Northeastern University. Markham called that an “added qualification.”

In Fiscal 2022 Lyons made $184,148. Markham said increases are usually in sync with teachers’ salary increases.

In other administrative matters, Lyons announced the school system now has its own Director of Food Services, Dustin O’Brien. The position has formerly been a shared one with Reading, with Danielle Collins serving both towns. Her retirement prompted the change. “The demands of the position are too great to split between the two districts,” Lyons explained. He also said it was a budget neutral change.

He also reported there are 40 new staff teachers among a staff of 360. “The curriculum coordinators have done an amazing job in hiring and I want to thank the teachers who are mentoring new teachers,” he said.

Nevertheless, there are still 27 open positions, 18 of which Lyons described as standard with another 10 as “critical for us to fill.”

These are primarily paraprofessional education positions. “We will get them filled or figure out how to fill them because students need support,” Lyons said.

In other remarks member Kevin Fontanella feels the new school year is “really the first full year back,” a reference to pandemic related hybrid classes and mask mandates.

Based on his working in the Saugus schools, he added, “It’s very different from last year. Students are really thirsty. We have to not drop the ball. This is a year to push and accelerate our way out of the last two years.”

“I see families being ready,” member Stephen Ingalls added. “The community is ready to bounce back.”