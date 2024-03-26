WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield Municipal Gas & Light Department (WMGLD) recently selected the winners of the annual WMGLD Energy Art Contest. The previous essay contest format was changed in 2023 to an art contest for 4th grade students to reflect the students’ science curriculum.

Seven winners were selected from among the drawings submitted by 4th graders in Wakefield public elementary schools and St. Joseph’s School after viewing an energy conservation and renewable energy video featuring a message from WMGLD General Manager Pete Dion. The students were asked to create a drawing to raise public awareness about renewable and nonrenewable energy and energy conservation.

The winning and semi-finalist entries were selected by a panel of judges comprised of school and WMGLD representatives. The winning designs were unveiled at an awards celebration held during a recent School Committee meeting at Wakefield Community Access Television studios in Wakefield. All winning and semi-finalist entries are featured on a poster and will be made into window clings.

The seven winning entries were designed by Reese Tremblay and Gloria Young, Woodville School; Felicity Sullivan, Walton School; Quinn McCarthy, Greenwood School; Serena Kidder and Kabir Tejas Rana, Dolbeare School; and Caterina Vanoni, St Joseph’s School.

In addition to the seven winners, 32 students were selected as semi-finalists: Walton School: Ellie Pennacchia, Maximilian Fanjoy, Natalie Hunt, Teagan Gray and Addison Ahle; Woodville School: Camila Muolo-Zukauskas, Sydney Ratcliffe, Maeve Stowell, Mia Elezovic, Ekin Yu, Claire O’Connor, Sophie Baguidy, Brandon Quinn, Julia Howe and Pavel Pavlov; Dolbeare School: Meghan Doherty, Ella Li, Emma Shvetz, Moiez Khan, Caroline Flynn, Claire McLean, Violet Marra, Layla Gean, Cecily Pinney and Kennedy Prince; Greenwood School: Ian Thurston, Benjamin Carter, Samuel Levine, Emma Martineau and Rj Catilcong; and St Joseph’s School: Brianna Batraville and Charlie Fusco.

“The WMGLD employees and commissioners extend their congratulations to the winners and finalists of the annual WMGLD Energy Art Contest,” General Manager Dion said during the awards ceremony. “Like last year, this year’s contest focused on energy conservation as well as renewable and nonrenewable energy. Every entry was great and we commend all the students for the work they put into their drawings.”