THE CHAMPS from last year’s Warrior Club Golf Tournament – Wakefield High golf head coach Chris Keane and former Warrior golfers Cal Tryder, Oliver Miller and Jack Ryan — will have to bring their A-game again if they want to repeat at this year’s tourney on Aug. 5. Pictured from left to right is Ryan, Keane, Miller and Tryder. (File Photo)
The Wakefield Warrior Club’s 19th annual Golf Tournament to benefit the Wakefield Memorial High School football team will take place on Monday, Aug. 5 at Mount Hood Golf Course in Melrose.
The tournament will begin with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.
Participants can register online at: wakefieldwarriorfootball.com.