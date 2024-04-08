Loved camping, playing cribbage and going to the beach

MOORESTOWN, NJ — Veronica Ann Burns, age 75, passed away on March 22 in Moorestown, NJ surrounded by her sons Edward J. and Brian M. Burns and son-in-law Samuel C. Rodriguez. She was married to the late Edward Thomas Burns for 46+ years. Born in Dorchester, she was the daughter of John F. Graham and Alice J. Morton Graham.

She graduated from St. Gregory’s High School in Dorchester. She retired after working for over 20 years as an executive assistant in the Wakefield Public School System, most recently as an EA for the Wakefield HS Athletic Department. She loved camping, going to the beach, playing cribbage, poker, backgammon and slot machines. But above all, she will be remembered for her kind and caring nature and her devotion to her family and friends.

She is survived by her three grandchildren Grace, Daniel and Brayden; her brothers John Graham and wife Paula; Robert Graham and wife Mary Lou; Bernard Graham and wife Sarah; her sisters Mary Graham Fortin and husband Larry; Theresa Melanson and husband Tom; predeceased by the late brother Daniel Graham and his living wife Nancy; her late brother Timothy Graham and his late wife Paula; and many loved nieces and nephews, along with long-time friends Bob and Mary Rose Muti; Nancy Marshall; Joan; and the late George McMillan, Missy Thompson, Bob and Candy Kelleher and Freddie and Eileen Millman.

Her funeral service will be held in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Saturday, April 13 at 11:30 a.m. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at the Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. For online guestbook or directions, please visit mcdonaldfs.com.