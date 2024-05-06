By NEIL ZOLOT

WAKEFIELD – Town Meeting voters last week approved an article to allow the building of a self-storage facility and park on Quannapowitt Parkway.

Article 16 called for the establishment of a Self-Storage Facility Overlay District for 50 Quannapowitt Parkway. Speaking on behalf of various owners linked to the Beal Companies and storage facilities operator Capozzoli Enterprises, attorney Brian McGrail said that storage facilities have minimal impact on municipal resources and services due to limited hours and use, and the land owners and developers are committed to making some of the land into open space parkland in perpetuity.

“It would only be for the storage use with a commitment to open space and no other developments,” he said.

“The developer is making a commitment to this, but you can record a perpetual conservation restriction,” Town Counsel Tom Mullen advised.

Other possible uses of the site allowed by the underlying zoning include multi-family housing, office buildings, hotels and assisted living facilities among other things. “They’re going to develop it,” McGrail said. “Other uses would allow greater land disturbance,” in reference to more parking spaces and more commuting associated with other uses.

“It’s something people don’t visit every day,” Town Councilor Michael McLane admitted. “Another use will probably use more land.”

The plans are to situate the facility close to Quannapowitt Parkway and North Avenue, away from the lake with a design similar to adjacent buildings. “The goal is to make it blend in,” McGrail said. “If you drive by it, you won’t know it’s there.”

He also said the new use would generate $200,000 in annual tax revenue, compared to the current $50,000, without impacting services. He called it a “virtual money maker for the town.”

Included in the Article are provisions for various reviews of the project by town authorities. “Anything that will happen will have to be approved,” McGrail said. “We may have to shrink or move the building.”

“Since the Conservation Commission would still have a say, I say vote for this,” resident Christopher Bossi reacted.

Planning Board chairman Theodore Noell reported they voted 3-2 against the idea, adding that other uses with less open space could be preferable. “We appreciate the thoughtfulness of this,” he said. “We recognize there’s merit in this proposal, but see positives on both sides of the equation.”

William Boodry of the Friends of Lake Quannapowitt said he was in favor of the Article.

Resident Robert Mitchell said he was “impressed with the low impact of the use and the protection of land is key for me.”

“I think this is the best thing for this lot,” resident Robert McLaughlin added.

“Of all uses, this is a good option for the town,” resident Scot McCauley said. “This could be a McDonald’s.”

“I don’t feel this is an appropriate place for a storage facility,” resident Bronwyn Della-Volpe said. “I’d like to see something a little more upscale and welcoming.”

Douglas Butler of the Finance Committee was skeptical of the process. “A Citizen Petition from an interested party doesn’t sit well with me,” he told McGrail.

He also said the tax revenue is “peanuts to the town” in a $127 million budget.

“If this doesn’t pass, you’ll see something else,” McGrail answered. “The ownership group has decided the property will be developed and one viable economic opportunity is a storage facility. It intrigued me to have co-operation with the town to preserve open space. I was able to convince them to use it for the best use for the town, but the commitment of open space is only with a storage facility.”

The vote was 307 for the Article to 28 against.