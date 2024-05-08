Community volunteers are welcome to join Wakefield’s Veteran Advisory Board as they honor the Fallen at events throughout the month of Memorial Day.

On Monday, May 20, flags will be placed on Veteran graves at Lakeside Cemetery on North Avenue. Those who are interested in volunteering can meet at the cemetery at 4 p.m. On May 24, flags will be placed at the Forest Glade Cemetery. Volunteers can meet at this Lowell Street cemetery at 4 p.m.

With assistance from the Wakefield Girl Scouts, a flag garden will be created on the Veterans Memorial (Upper) Common on May 20 at 3:30 p.m. These flags will represent the 161 Fallen from Wakefield.

Save the date for Wakefield’s Memorial Day Ceremony on Veterans Memorial Common on May 27 at 1 p.m. Additional details about this event are forthcoming.

Questions about these events can be directed to the Veteran Advisory Board at VeteranAdvisoryBoard@wakefield.ma.us. Community members who would like to learn more about Veteran benefit programs or services can call Wakefield’s Veteran Services Officer David Mangan 781-246-637