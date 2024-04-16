BOSTON — The 128th Boston Marathon featured plenty of Wakefield residents yesterday. A final count of 24 current Wakefield residents completed the marathon according to the Boston Athletic Association’s official race results.

The best time for a current Wakefield resident went to Wakefield High alum and former Assumption runner Tommy Lucey, 23, who finished with a final net time of 3:01.45.

The second-fastest Wakefield time and top female competitor was Nicole Fischetti, 28, who finished with a final net time of 3:20.03.

The following are the official net race times of each Wakefield resident who completed the 128th Boston Marathon, according to the Boston Athletic Association’s official race results. The net times are when a runner personally crosses the starting line, as opposed to the gun times, which is when each wave officially starts.

Name Age Time

Thomas Lucey 24 3:01.45

Nicole Fischetti 28 3:20.03

Haley Leishman 27 3:22.16

Olivia McCarthy 30 3:22.56

Debbie Newmark 27 3:48.41

Helen Quach 39 3:53.15

Shawn Carlson 25 4:24.46

Tania Roberts 33 4:34.16

Bridget Donovan 28 4:38.01

Aaron Pelletier 32 4:45.15

Michaela Perrotta 25 4:48.25

Madison Guay 25 4:48.36

Bethanie Dudley 26 4:49.20

Samantha Gasbarro 35 4:58.23

Heather Livingston 29 5:03.16

Dario Russo 21 5:06.36

Derek Russo 49 5:06.36

Olivia Cameron 23 5:22.14

Matthew Foley 33 5:25.58

Jordyn Granara 25 5:34.45

Amy Rotger 29 5:38.39

Gordon Stilwell 31 5:38.39

James Demartino 39 5:53.23

Valerie Smith 59 6:08.23