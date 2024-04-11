MELROSE — The Wakefield High softball team traveled to Pine Banks Park yesterday to take on Melrose in the first matchup of the season between the two rivals.

A 7-run 2nd inning for the Warriors set the tone and put them in the driver’s seat for the rest of the game as they ended up closing it out in 6 innings by a final score of 19-5.

Freshman Kayla Shaw had an impressive game in the circle for Wakefield, collecting 14 strikeouts on her way to a victory.

Wakefield’s offense was paced by Jackie Sullivan (HR, 3RBI), Molly Burns (HR, 2RBI) and Kathryn Sliski (4RBI).

Burns and Sullivan had the highlight of the game, hitting back-to-back solo homers during the team’s breakout 2nd inning. Four walks and later a sac fly by Jade Waterhouse made it 3-0. Later in the inning, Sliski hit a 2-RBI single and a wild pitch would push the lead to 6-0. Burns’ homer was an opposite field shot, getting over the head of the right fielder and rolling towards the fence, giving Burns plenty of time for an inside-the-park home run.

The same would be true for Sullivan, whose laser went to a gap in left-center, also carrying plenty far enough for her to round the bags and create another Warrior party at the plate for an 8-0 advantage.

Shaw was lights out through the first 3 innings, allowing her team to eventually take a 14-0 lead. She struck out the side in both the 1st and 2nd, pitching around a bases-loaded jam in the 1st, and striking out three in a row in the 2nd. She added two more in the 3rd for 8 K’s through three frames.

The Warriors tacked on 3 more in the 3rd on an RBI single from Waterhouse and a 2-RBI triple by Sliski.

A Chloe Seto 2-RBI triple and an RBI base hit by Nicole Dowd made it 14-0 Warriors in the 4th.

Melrose extended the game with 5 runs in the 4th but Shaw settled back in after that, shutting out the home team again for the final two innings.

The Warriors cruised from there, finishing the game by a mercy rule in 6.

Wakefield’s win was a strong bounce-back from a close, 6-5 loss to Belmont on the road Monday.

Wakefield’s tough schedule to start the season will continue when they host reigning Middlesex League and D2 state champion Burlington (3-0) on Wednesday, April 17 at 10 a.m.