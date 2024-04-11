Loved traveling, skiing and cooking

WAKEFIELD — Cynthia A. Addeo, age 62 of Wakefield, died on Monday, April 8, at the Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

Cindy was born in Poughkeepsie, NY, on May 3, 1961 and was the daughter of the late Frank and Elinor (Race) Addeo. She worked in banking and finance, but later left her employment to devote time to her family. She graduated from Vassar College in 1983 and received an MBA from Boston College. She had been a resident of Wakefield since 1999 and did work for the Wakefield Alliance Against Violence. In her free time, Cindy loved to travel, ski, cook and spend time with her friends and family.

Cindy was the beloved mother of Ellianna Ouellette of Wakefield. She was the loving sister of John Addeo and his wife Jennifer of Wellesley; Kenneth Addeo and his wife Annmarie of Croton-on-Hudson, NY; and Francis Addeo of Wakefield. She was the aunt of Nicholas, Paul, Megan, Isabella and Frank Addeo. Cindy also leaves behind her beloved dog Ollie.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday, April 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. Her funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 16 at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 5 Bryant St., Wakefield at 11 a.m. For guestbook or direction, visit mcdonaldfs.com.