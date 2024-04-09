WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High boys’ tennis team moved to 2-1 on the season with a 4-1 victory over rival Melrose at the Dobbins Courts yesterday.

The Warriors swept their doubles matches and went 2-1 at singles.

Both doubles teams stepped up to a challenge after dropping the first set, coming back and winning the next two each.

At first doubles, Ben Ryder and Chase McCarthy trailed Nathan Chow and Gantile Singh after losing the first set 2-1. Ryder and McCarthy won set two 6-3 and won an epic third set by a 7-5 count to secure Wakefield’s third victory of the day.

Over at second doubles, captain Sam Ryder and Kip King fell behind Melrose’s Joseph Brady and Alec Truesdale 6-2 in set one but came back to win set two 6-3, lining up another grueling third set. This one went to a tiebreak after both teams were even at 6-6. Ryder and King took care of business in the last set by a 7-1 count to win the match, 3-2.

It was a similar story with the singles matches as both teams were evenly-matched throughout.

At first singles, captain Luke Greif fell behind 1-0 when Dan Teittien won set one 6-3. Greif’s response was a 6-2 set two victory before cruising to a 6-1 win in set three to end it.

At second singles, Trevor Veilleux took set one from Patrick Stratford 6-4 but Stratford came back with 6-2 win in set two. Veilleux dug deep in the third set, also rolling to a 6-1 win to end the match emphatically.

The Warriors will bring their 2-1 record into Burlington today at 4 p.m. to play a 1-1 Red Devils team who is coming off a 5-0 sweep over Watertown yesterday. It will be a great early-season test for Wakefield as Burlington beat the Warriors in both matches last year.

Wakefield will continue their busy week with their third match in three days on Wednesday when they host Stoneham at 4:15 p.m. The Warriors will have two weeks off after that match.