SENIOR CAPTAIN Chloe Silva competes on beam for the Warriors during their meet against Winchester on Jan. 12. (Michelle Toppi Photo)

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High gymnastics team fell to 2-2 when the visiting Winchester Red and Black left town with a 132.35-127.55 on Jan. 12.

More importantly for the Warriors, the team continued to improve both individually and as a team.

“At this meet, we could truly see the team coming together,” said head coach Rachel Lucas. “There was so much energy and cheering for one another. Winchester is always an amazing competitor especially when it comes to team spirit.”

Wakefield started well on vault in one of their best overall scores in the event of the season.

Cheyenne Toppi led the way with an 8.65 followed by Paige Butland (8.15) and Kyler Dennison (8.05). Sophia Tulipani closed the scoring at 7.85.

Trailing just 33.5-32.7 after vault, Wakefield couldn’t gain ground on the bars but had two standout performances from Mia Rich (8.2) and Toppi (8.0). Butland added a 7.6 and Dennison had a 6.7.

On the beam, the Warriors were led by Butland’s 7.95 followed by a 7.6 from Rich and a 7.5 from both Toppi and Danielle McCauley.

Butland (8.8), Toppi (8.75) and Rich (8.4) concluded their fantastic days by leading Wakefield to a strong score of 33.8 on floor. Emma Callahan’s 7.85 closed the scoring.

The Warriors will look to continue their improvement when they travel to the Gymnastics Center in Waltham to compete against Arlington tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. Their next home meet is on Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. against Malden.

“We can’t wait to see what the second half of our season brings as we work towards a higher team score and individuals work on improving their own scores,” said Lucas.