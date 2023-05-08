JULIANA SPAULDING had 2 goals, 2 assists and 10 draw controls in Wakefield’s win over Wilmington last week. (File Photo)

WILMINGTON — The Wakefield High girls’ lacrosse team picked up their third win of the season in thrilling fashion on May 1, holding on to beat Middlesex League Freedom Division foe Wilmington by a score of 12-11.

Junior Molly Forrest led the way with 5 goals, an assist and 5 draw controls. Senior captain Katherine Taylor had 3 goals and an assist, junior Juliana Spaulding had 2 goals, 2 assists and 10 draw controls and junior Kyleigh Formicola had 2 goals and an assist.

Junior goalie Sofia Macaluso had 5 saves in the win.

The Warriors played well in the first half, leading 7-4 at the break before Wilmington stormed back in the second but Wakefield was able to hold on for the win.

“We had an amazing first half with quick passing to the goal,” said Wakefield head coach Cara Luca. “Defensively, we were able to apply pressure and stop the ball. In the second half, we had trouble with our 1-v-1 to the goal and had to make adjustments.”

Wakefield hosted Belmont on Wednesday and fell to a strong Marauder team 16-8. The Warriors have another tough matchup tomorrow at 4:15 p.m. when they host undefeated Reading (11-0), the top-ranked team in Div. 1. They get back to Freedom Division play on Friday when they host Stoneham (3-5, 22nd, D4) at 4 p.m. That will be a big game for Wakefield as they are currently tied with Watertown for 2nd in the Freedom Division behind Burlington who is 6-3 overall and 4-2 in league play. Wakefield and Watertown both have two league wins.