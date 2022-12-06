Loved music and spending time with family

WAKEFIELD — Alan W. Apakian, longtime resident of Wakefield, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 at a Melrose healthcare facility. He was 81.

Born on July 7, 1941 in Boston, Alan was one of three children of the late Walter M. and Arline (Bibeau) Avery. He grew up in Cambridge and graduated from Cambridge Academy.

Alan loved music, both playing and listening. He played the piano and sang in the choir at St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church, where he was a member, in Watertown.

Alan was very interested in his Armenian roots, learned the history, and taught himself how to speak, read, and write the language. He also enjoyed traveling; some of his favorite places were to Greece, Lebanon, England, and France. He also liked spending time with his family.

He will be missed.

Alan was the loving brother of Judith Avery of Wakefield and David (Susan) Avery of Tamworth, N.H. Proud uncle of Kevin (Heather) Avery of Tyngsboro and Glenn (Sonya) Avery of Manchester, N.H.

Relatives and friends were invited to gather in honor of Alan’s life during a visiting hour at Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 9-10 a.m., and for his funeral service celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment at Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.

