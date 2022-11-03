THE WARRIORS look for running room at the beginning of the JV race on Monday at the Middlesex League Meet in Woburn. (Courtesy Photo)

WOBURN — The Wakefield girls’ cross country team had a fantastic day at the League Championship Meet at Woburn Country Club on Monday.

The varsity Warriors placed 3rd overall, behind only Arlington and Lexington of the large school division and beating everyone in the small school division, including regular season champion Wilmington and 2nd place Melrose.

“That is the best my team has ever placed in that meet,” said head coach Karen Barrett. “It was nice to beat Melrose and Wilmington as we did not in the regular dual meets. I am really proud of the way the girls competed.”

In the varsity 3.1 mile race, Lily Sallee ran her best race of the season placing 14th and earning a medal with a time of 19:58. Charlotte O’Neil placed 20th also earning a medal with a time of 20:12. Devon Jellison just missed a medal placing 21st with a time of 20:16.

“They all ran great and looked strong the whole race,” said Barrett.

Grace Brackett and Lexi Yianacopolus finished out the Wakefield scoring with times of 21:10 and 21:19.

“I was really happy with the effort they put in today,” said Barrett.

Also competing in the varsity race was Maddie Nett running a 21:48 and Maeve Schermerhorn with a 22:09.

Liza Bangston ran the freshman 1.9-mile race and earned a medal coming in 3rd place with a 12:19.

“That is really impressive,” said Barrett.

In the 3.1 mile JV race, Julia Welch ran a fantastic race placing 8th with a time of 21:22.

“It was a great team effort today,” said Barrett. “We are now getting ready for the Coaches Invitational this weekend in Wrentham.”