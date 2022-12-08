Loved the outdoors and her Irish heritage

CELINA, Ohio — Maureen Bryson, age 86 of Celina, Ohio, a native of Wakefield and former resident of Andover, died December 3 in Celina after a long period of failing health.

She was born in Melrose on July 27,1936 and was the daughter of the late Michael and Catherine (Kelleher) Hourihan.

She was raised in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield High School. She had been an active member of Saint Joseph Church and had taught in the CCD program there for many years. She was a great lover of the outdoors, loved her Irish heritage and had worked as a sales representative for Avon Products.

Mrs. Bryson was the beloved wife of the late Charles Bryson. She was the loving mother of Michael W. Bryson of Celina, Ohio. She was the sister of Thomas Hourihan and his wife Linda and is also survived by her three loving grandchildren, Devon M., Danya M., and Dylan Bryson. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Her funeral service will be held in the McDonald Funeral Home 19 Yale Ave. Wakefield on Saturday, December 10 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home on Friday 4-7 p.m.