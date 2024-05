NORTH SHORE MUSIC THEATRE General Manager and Lynnfield resident Karen Nascembeni (second from left) moderated a panel discussion with Lynnfield authors, from left, Dr. Deepa Jhaveri, Dr. Manju Sheth and Sharleen Sheth at the Meeting House. The three authors recently released the book “Women Who Win,” which features 100 stories of inspirational women from 80 countries. The concept for the book originated during the early days of the pandemic in 2020. (Courtesy Photo)