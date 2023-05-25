MELROSE — Anita Schlesinger turns 100 on June 10. A resident of Melrose since 1950.

She’s the proud mother of seven children that feel lucky to have her. She always looks for the positive side of life. Many great memories of summers at the cottage on Lucas Pond in Northwood, NH are brought to mind.

Currently she enjoys sharing a good meal with friends at The Residence at Melrose Station or with family at a restaurant. Playing Rummikub, a trip to Twin River Casino in RI or occasionally Encore, always put a smile on her face.

Congratulations Anita. Good luck and good health.