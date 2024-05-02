LYNNFIELD — A Healthy Lynnfield and the Wakefield Area Chamber of Commerce are once again hosting the Healthy Living Expo on Saturday, May 18, taking place from 12-4 p.m. on the Town Common.

The event is free and open to all community members. In the event of inclement weather, the Healthy Living Expo will be held at Lynnfield Middle School.

Attendees will be able to visit with more than 40 health, wellness and lifestyle vendors, where they can take advantage of onsite screenings as well as a variety of other organizations. There is also a full schedule of activities, including:

12 p.m.: Zumba;

12:15 p.m.: Awesome Robb the Magician;

1 p.m.: Senior Pom Pom Team;

1:15 p.m.: Family Music by Steve Blunt;

1:45 p.m.: Fitness with The Vault;

2 p.m.: Cervizzi’s Martial Arts;

2:15 p.m.: Yoga;

2:30 p.m.: Family music by Steve Blunt;

Other highlights include a Bike Rodeo from 1-3 p.m. Sponsored by Safe Routes to School, the rodeo is designed to teach children how to ride bikes safely. Participants must bring their own bike and helmet. Attendees will be able to purchase food from the Chicken and the Pig food truck as well as items from a mini famers market which will offer a variety of items such as honey, seedlings, empanadas, tea and more.

“Our first two Healthy Living Expos were very popular, and we received multiple requests from community members to do it again,” said Substance Use Prevention Coordinator Peg Sallade. “We look forward to co-hosting it again this year.”

The Gold sponsors of the 2024 Healthy Living Expo are Realtor Ellen Crawford, A.A. Dority and the Think of Michael Foundation. The Silver sponsors are Beth Israel Lahey Health, First Financial Trust, Kelly Automotive Group, Lynnfield Rotary, Massachusetts Center for Adolescent Wellness (MCAW) and The Savings Bank. The Bronze sponsors are bTone Fitness of Middleton, Cataldo Ambulance Service, Cervizzi’s Martial Arts, Fitness Together of Lynnfield, Lynnfield Dental Care, and Pure Barre of Lynnfield. The Entertainment sponsor is Bob Priestley and Boston AV.

“We are grateful for the generous support of sponsors that make this event possible,” said Wakefield Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director of John Smolinsky. “We encourage attendees to visit all of our sponsors and when they are at the Expo.”

For more information and participating vendors, visit www.ahealthylynnfield.org/about-the-expo.