LYNNFIELD — Realtor Ellen Rubbico Crawford will be sponsoring the annual Geraniumfest flower sales event at A Healthy Lynnfield’s Healthy Living Expo on Saturday, May 18 from 12-4 p.m. on the Town Common.

Trays, pots and hanging geraniums will be available by pre-orders or on the day of sales.

Order forms will be available at the library, Town Hall, William Raveis Real Estate, Christine’s Cafe, both Post Offices or via an Google Docs order form which can be found at https://forms.gle/2YFwD8iEEyHeyNVU6 .