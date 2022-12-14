LYNNFIELD SENIOR Ethan Downey will serve as one of two captains on the Lynnfield-North Reading co-op wrestling team this fall. Missing from photo is North Reading senior captain David Poirier. (Dan Tomasello Photo)

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield-North Reading co-op wrestling team is back on the mat, and is looking to take the next step this season.

LNR concluded the 2021-2022 season with a 0-23 record. Black and Gold head coach Craig Stone said there will be more wrestlers competing on the mat this winter than last season.

“We finished the 2021-2022 season with eight wrestlers,” said Stone. “We lost one to a private school, and returned the other seven. Six wrestlers now have one year of experience, and one has two. We added seven first-year wrestlers to the team this year, which brings our total to 13. However, we still will not be able to cover nine of the 14 weight classes, which will hurt our chances in dual meet competition. However, enthusiasm and energy is high and everyone has a positive outlook.”

Stone said the Black and Gold has nine Lynnfield grapplers and four North Reading grapplers on the team this season. Lynnfield senior Ethan Downey (175 lbs.) and North Reading senior David Poirier (195 lbs.) will serve as LNR’s captains this winter. LNR did not have any captains last year.

“Both have shown great individual motivation and improvement throughout their careers,” said Stone. “Both of them have shown a tremendous sense of team, and concern for the improvement and work ethic of their teammates.”

The Black and Gold is also welcoming back returning grapplers Issac Medford (120 lbs.), David Glynn (126 lbs.), Cam Arya (132 lbs.), Gavin Iby (145) and James Fodera (182 lbs.).

In addition to the seven grapplers returning to the fold, the Black and Gold is welcoming first-year wrestlers

Eighth-grader John Powers (106 lbs.), Sam Bird (106 lbs.), Jason Kouyoumdjian (106 lbs.), Drew Cuddy (106 lbs.), Matt Squadrito (120 lbs.) and Jack Cuddy (170 lbs.) to the team.

“They have all shown great improvement these last two weeks and should make an impact as the season progresses,” said Stone.

Stone said the Black and Gold’s biggest strength this season is “energy and attitude.”

“There is good team chemistry and a willingness to push each other for the general good of the team,” said Stone.

Stone said LNR has work on “skill development and conditioning.”

Falls in quad meet

The Black and Gold (0-3) opened the 2022-2023 season falling to Hopkinton, Greater Lawrence and Methuen in a quad meet held at Methuen High School on Dec. 10.

LNR fell 48-24 to Greater Lawrence Tech. The Black and Gold lost the Hopkinton meet 36-9. LNR fell 47-12 to Methuen.

Iby (145 lbs.) went 3-0 during the quad meet, and had two pins.

“Gavin defeated a returning sectional place finisher,” said Stone.

Fodera (182 lbs.) went 3-0 in the quad meet, and won all three matches by pin.

Powers (106 lbs.) earned his first varsity win by pin at 3:58. He went 1-1 during the quad meet.

Glynn (126 lbs.) went 1-2 in the meet.

Stone said the Black and Gold performed well against three tough opponents.

“We are competitive, but we just can’t fill all 14 weight classes,” said Stone. “The meet against Greater Lawrence was tied 24-24 before the forfeits kicked in. I was especially pleased with the improved performance of our five first-year wrestlers during both varsity and JV matches. Our seven returning wrestlers, six of which are only in their second year, also showed marked improvement over last season. We will face a difficult challenge in trying to win a dual meet, but we will certainly experience many individual successes during the season.”

Upcoming meets

The Black and Gold hosts Pentucket on Wednesday, Dec. 14, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Lynnfield High School cafeteria. LNR will compete in the Anthony Lisitano Memorial Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 17, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the Charbonneau Field House at Wakefield Memorial High School.