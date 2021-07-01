Boys’ track Warriors impress at All-States

Jul 1, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the July 1, 2021 edition.

NORWELL — Last Thursday night at Norwell High School featured the first time Wakefield track and field ever had three individuals in the mile at the All State Championship together.

Sophomore Ben Stratton ran an amazing race out of the unseeded heat in a very fast time of 4:21.70. Stratton placed 9th, nearly missing a medal by 0.03 seconds. He was off the school record by just one second.

Junior Ajay Haridasse had a great run himself, running a five-second PR of 4:29.89 to place 17th.

Junior Michael Roberto placed 20th in a time of 4:37.24.

Junior Thomas Dowd ran in the two mile run finishing 22nd with a time of 10:29.

The 4×800 meter relay team of Stratton, Haridasse, Roberto and junior Bradley Diaz placed 13th in a time of 8:17.74 as the trio of milers returned for the challenging double.

With Stratton, Haridasse, Roberto and Dowd all returning along with a great supporting lineup, the cross country season is looking very promising in the fall.

On Saturday, senior Logan Cosgrove had the best throw of his career with a 49’4 and was 10th overall. Cosgrove finishes his career as one of the top throwers in the discus and shot put.

Bradley Diaz ran a 49.8 and was 5th overall in the 400 meters. Diaz is less than a second away from the school record.

Senior Tucker Stikeman qualified for the 100 and 200 meters, one of the few sprinters to run both at All States. He ran 11.55 in the 100 meters and 23.64 in the 200 meters.

“I am very happy with the way our athletes competed all season long, considering the fact they had to deal with a pandemic last year and into this year,” said head coach Ruben Reinoso. “Our athletes never made excuses and came to work everyday and their hard work paid off. We finished our regular season with a 3-2 record but at the state level we were able to show how talented our team really was with a 2nd place finish at the D2 North State meet and a number of athletes that moved onto the All State meet.”