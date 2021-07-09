Burke, Kelliher, Butland named softball All-Stars

Jul 9, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the July 9, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — The Middlesex League’s softball coaches met recently to vote on All-Stars for the 2021 season.

The Wakefield High softball team had three All-Stars selected: senior infielder Hailey Burke, junior infielder Allida Kelliher and sophomore outfielder Paige Butland.

Butland was also voted the Most Valuable Player in the Freedom Division. The centerfielder and leadoff hitter had a .638 batting average, 6 HR, 20 RBI, 23 runs scored and 12 stolen bases in her first season of high school softball.

“Paige came on the scene and performed at a level I don’t think anyone really knew a first-year varsity player was capable of,” said Wakefield head coach Chris Tolios. “Her presence was immediately felt by not only us but also the other teams around the league, which gave her the MVP award as voted by the opposing coaches, and rightfully so.”

Burke had a .437 batting average, 9 RBI and 8 runs scored.

“Hailey is another one who came onto the scene this year and was quickly one of our most consistent players, which earned her the unsung hero award for the team,” said Tolios.”She started every game at third base and it was a position I never had to worry or think twice about. She made only two errors all season at maybe the toughest position on the softball field.

“On top of that, her presence at the plate was just as consistent. Whenever we needed a rally or a big hit it seemed like Hailey was right in the middle of it – she came up huge for us in some big spots and her being named an All-Star is proof of how big of a piece she was to our team this season.”

Kelliher had a .578 batting average, 6 doubles, 14 RBI, 9 runs scored, only three strikeouts all year.

“Allida, who was our team Co-MVP with Paige, also put on an amazing display in the shortened season,” said Tolios. “Having her anchor the middle of the lineup is something not many teams in the league have. Her growth from her freshman year until now her junior year has made her one of the more feared hitters in the league and it’s all credit to her and the time and effort that she has put into the game. I couldn’t be more proud of the player that she has turned herself into.”

The Warriors finished the season with an overall record of 5-6. They went 5-5 in the regular season with two wins over Watertown and Stoneham and one over rival Melrose. Wilmington led the balloting in the Freedom Division with five All-Stars. Burlington was next with four, followed by three each from Wakefield and Melrose and one each from Watertown and Stoneham.

“I couldn’t be happier for those three to receive these honors,” said Tolios of Burke, Kelliher and Butland. “I am absolutely going to miss Hailey when I look over my shoulder for that consistency and I am looking forward to seeing what both Paige and Allida can do with the time they have left here at WMHS.

“The best part about this, for me anyway having known them since their middle school years, is that the three of them are just awesome kids both off the field and in the classroom and community, as well as with the other sports they play.”