Joseph H. Shea Jr., 78

Jul 9, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the July 9, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Joseph H. Shea Jr., 78, of Wakefield died on Wednesday, July 7 at the Lahey Clinic Medical Center in Burlington.

Born in Chelsea on February 8, 1943, he was the son of the late Joseph H. and Ruth (McMahon) Shea.

Mr. Shea was a graduate of Immaculate High School in Revere, Class of 1961. He had been a Wakefield resident for the past 27 years. Mr. Shea had retired in 2000 as a supervisor for Boston Edison. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed jazz music and traveling to Aruba.

Mr. Shea is survived by his wife Lisa L. (Donaruma) Shea; his three children, Matthew Shea and his wife Andrea of Jaffrey, NH, Julie Shea of Lynn and Eric Shea of Wakefield,; his three brothers, Robert Shea of TX, Paul Shea of Andover and John Shea of Quincy; his two sisters, Eleanor Sarcia of Lowell and Marie Luciano of Tewksbury, and his two grandchildren Corinne Shea and Kaitlynn Shea. He was predeceased by his grandson Andrew Shea.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. His funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield on Monday at 10 a.m. followed by an interment at Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Pl, Boston, MA 02215.