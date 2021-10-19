PEABODY — Carolyn J. Whitley passed away at Care One in Peabody on September 27, 2021. She was 83 years of age. Carolyn was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late John and Catherine (Carroll) Whitley. She was raised in Brooklyn, graduated from New York State with a teaching degree and received her Masters in reading at Salem State College.

Miss Whitley taught third grade at the Montrose Elementary School in Wakefield for over 15 years and then was a reading specialist teacher for the Town of Wakefield for several years. She lived in Stoneham most of her life. Carolyn was a former member of St. Patrick’s Church in Stoneham, was an avid reader and enjoyed spending summers at her family’s cottage in Yarmouth. Miss Whitley was also an animal lover, especially her cats.

She is survived by her dear friends Florence and John Velluto of Marblehead. Her Godson Matthew Velluto and his wife, Amanda, and their children, Adelaide and Oliver. Funeral services and burial at Ancient Cemetery in Yarmouth will be private. The family suggests donations in Carolyn’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or @www.stjude.org. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com.