IT WAS another great environment for football on Friday night at Landrigan Field with a terrific performance from the Warrior Marching band and a Red Sea student section who turned pink for this one to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month. (Brian Cusack Photo)



By DAN BYRNE

WAKEFIELD — Exciting games between Wakefield and Winchester are not uncommon on the gridiron but Friday night’s matchup could fall into the category of a sleeper, as it was over before halftime.

With rain drops percolating, the Warriors and the “Red and Black” faced off on a humid Friday night under the lights at Landrigan Field. Many pink-clad fans in the Red Sea saw Wakefield smash the former Sachems by a 50-0 score.

The Warriors even sported pink accessories on the field, as they commemorated Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

It was a huge night for Warrior captains as Bryan Lynch, Leo Yardumian and Chris Amyouny all had standout performances.

On the second play from scrimmage, Yardumian picked off Winchester Quarterback Harry Lowenstein and took it 38-yards to the house to make it 7-0.

The visitors tried to establish the run with their read-option attack on the next series but found no quarter taking the ball straight ahead as they ran into the waiting arms of Amyouny and Nathan Ickes, the defensive tackle tandem. If by chance they reached the 2nd level of the defense, Ian Dixon and Mark Lechtford made tackles all game long as well.

Once Wakefield’s offense hit the field, it didn’t take long for them to light up the scoreboard. On their second play, quarterback Javin Willis hooked up with Bryan Lynch on a 65-yard touchdown pass.

Lynch was just getting started.

With their offense back on the field, Winchester had Lowenstein go back to the air. Christian Delgado broke up a pass attempt on first down, then after Ian Dixon stuffed the 2nd down run attempt, Lynch picked off Lowenstein for the 2nd time in the 1st quarter and ran it back for a touchdown, bringing the score to 21-0 following the PAT from Letchford.

With the Winchester offense back on the field, they finally picked up a first down on a 4th down conversion, but two plays later, Christian Delgado picked off Lowenstein for the 3rd time in the first quarter.

Leo Yardumian took the first down hand off and carried it for 26 yards down to the 12 yard line. On the next play, Javin Willis took the QB keeper down to the 1-yardline, setting up the 1-yard TD dive for Yardumian, the Warriors’ 4th touchdown of the 1st quarter.

As time ticked away in the first quarter, the defense forced a 3-and out and Winchester punted away.

The teams headed down to the other end to start the 2nd quarter and Nathan Delgado busted off a 31-yard run, as Winchester’s Ben Wilson made a touchdown saving tackle.

After limited success on 1st and 2nd down netted three yards, The Warriors avoided facing a 4th down, as Willis found an open Steven Woish for a 7-yard first down catch. That set up Yardumian to smash in a touchdown run from 3 yards out. Up 34-0, Javin Willis scooped up an errant snap on the PAT attempt and ran it in to convert the two points and make the score 36-0.

After another Winchester punt, the Warriors had the ball again and this time it was Bobby DeFeo’s turn to run, as he broke off a 40-yard scamper down to the 19-yardline. Then, Nathan Delgado took the next handoff around the edge for a 19-yard touchdown run, taking the score to 43-0 where it would stand at the halftime break.

Rain began to fall again to start the 3rd quarter. As the score was out of hand, the clock was deemed to be in running time. That didn’t stop Winchester from going to the air and on the first pass of the 2nd half, Lowenstein threw another pick-6 to Lynch, whose 55-yard touchdown return made it 50-0 after the PAT.

For his efforts, Lynch was named a Div.3 Player of the Week in the Boston Herald.

The running time made the second half pass by mercifully quickly as the Warriors pulled out most of their first string players,and sent in the backups.

The 50-0 win moves the Warriors’ record to 4-1 on the season. They’ve outscored their opponents 193-41.

In the Freshman/Sophomore game on Saturday morning, Wakefield lost to Winchester by a 13-6 score.

Next week, the Warriors welcome Watertown to Landrigan for a 6 p.m. kickoff on Friday night.