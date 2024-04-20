NORTH READING — Chief Mark Zimmerman would like to welcome a new officer to the North Reading Police Department.

Officer Casey McAuliffe was sworn in as a full-time officer during a ceremony on Tuesday, April 16 after graduating from the Merrimack College Police Academy on Friday, April 12.

Officer McAuliffe, who grew up in North Reading, graduated from Framingham State University in 2023 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a minor in political science. She will obtain her master’s degree in criminal justice administration from Merrimack College in May.

“I would like to congratulate Officer McAuliffe on the start of her law enforcement career,” said Chief Zimmerman. “North Reading Police is comprised of dedicated and professional officers, and we are excited to have Officer McAuliffe as a member of our department. We look forward to watching her grow in her role.”