READING — Charles A. Gaffney, Jr., age 83 of Reading, formerly of Wakefield, died Thursday, July 28 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers.

He was born in Wakefield on October 13, 1938, to the late Charles Gaffney Sr. and Anna (Rosati) Gaffney.

Mr. Gaffney was raised in Wakefield and attended Wakefield High School, where he was a member of the football team. He had worked as a union carpenter for most of his career, retiring as a member of the Union Local 67. Later in life, he was an avid gardener. He was also a member of the Wakefield Elks and enjoyed volunteering for and attending Elks’ events. Mr. Gaffney was a parishioner of Most Blessed Sacrament Church. He also served for the National Guard in his younger years.

He was the beloved husband of Jean (Esterbrook) Gaffney. He was the loving father of Sharon F. Gaffney of Reading, William C. Gaffney of Lynnfield, Linda A Gaffney of Wakefield, and the late Eileen E. Gaffney. He was the brother of Diane Paris and her husband Leo of Maine, Paul Gaffney and his late wife Barbara of Saugus, and the late Cathy LaFave and her surviving husband John of New Hampshire, and the late Eileen Barrett and her late husband Donald. He was the adoring grandfather of Kaitlyn J. Gaffney, Matthew C. Gaffney, Patrick M. Hashem, Austin Tollis and Sarah Fletcher. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield on Thursday, August 4 at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday, August 3 from 4-7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.