MELROSE — Many observers believe our country is in the midst of a mental health crisis, brought on partly by the isolation of the COVID pandemic and made worse by a depleted corps of professionals like counselors, therapists, psychologists and psychiatrists. There has been ample proof in just the last couple of weeks that a lot of people need assistance and for some reason or another have not received it.

The city’s Health and Human Services Department has access to many resources designed to get people help.

Collin Macgowan, for instance, is the city’s Social Services coordinator who can help citizens under 60 in need of social or mental health services. He can be reached at 781-979-4128 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. His email address is [email protected]

Julie Batten works for Eliot Community Human Services and is in Melrose once a week providing help with mental health or substance use services. She can be contacted at 617-549-1667.

Rachael Cordella is the Social Services coordinator for the Melrose Council on Aging and can help those over 60 with social and mental health services. Rachael can be by email at [email protected] or at 781-665-4304 Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The city contracts with agencies specializing in crisis intervention.

One is the INTERFACE Referral Program, a unique helpline service that connects children, teens and adults in Melrose to mental health care for free. You can call to obtain the names of providers that meet your specific needs, accept your insurance, and have available appointments.

Call 1-888-244-6843, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eliot Community Services provides mobile psychiatric evaluation, crisis intervention, stabilization, and follow up for those in acute psychiatric distress. This program serves children, adults, and elders in Melrose. Adult consent is required for services. Call 1-800-988-1111.

The Department of Mental Health’s Northeast Office can be reached at 978-863-5000.

Arbour Counseling offers outpatient counseling, partial hospitalization programs and substance abuse services. Ca;; 855-575-2273.

MelroseWakefield Hospital Behavioral Health officers community counseling and adult inpatient services. Call them at 781-306-6155.

Greater Malden Behavioral Health offers outpatient therapy and substance abuse services can be reached at 781-480-3946.

Wayside: Youth & Family Support Network offers youth and family service, therapeutic schooling and counseling. They can be contacted at 508-879-9800.

Additional mental health resources

• 9-8-8 is the nation’s suicide and crisis lifeline.

• MassSupport, in collaboration with Riverside Community Care, offers anonymous, confidential and free help to all Massachusetts residents and organizations. For statewide assistance, call 888-215-4920.

• The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Disaster Distress Helpline: Provides 24/7, 365-day-a-year crisis counseling and support. Call 1-800-985-5990 to connect with trained crisis counselors. Text with a live counselor by texting TalkWithUs to 66746 for English or Hablanos for Spanish.

• The National Alliance on Mental Illness’s Compass Helpline provides free information, ideas, resources, and support to help people across the state navigate the complex mental health system and related systems of care. The Compass Helpline is staffed by people with first-hand experience navigating the mental health system for themselves or a family member. The helpline operates Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 617-704-6264 or 1-800-370-9085. You can email Compass at [email protected]

• Veterans Crisis Line: Free, confidential resource for veterans in crisis, including veterans not registered with the VA. Dial 800-273-8255 and press 1 to talk to someone or text 838255 to connect with a qualified VA responder.

• Samaritans Hotline: The helpline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-877-870-4673. Services are free, confidential and anonymous.