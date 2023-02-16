LYNNFIELD — Lynnfield Little League, in partnership with Lynnfield High School’s baseball coaches and players, will be offering a winter baseball clinic during February school vacation.

The clinic will take place on Monday, Feb. 20, Tuesday, Feb. 21 and Thursday, Feb. 23 at The Plex Indoor Sports Facility, 274 Newbury St., Peabody (Route 1 South).

The session for Little League players between the ages of 7-9 will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The session for Little League players between the ages of 10-12 will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Parents and guardians can register their children at www.lynnfieldlittleleague.com. Each session will be limited to 40 players due to space constraints at the facility. The program’s cost is $125 per player.

If parents and guardians have any questions, they can send an email to [email protected]

Lynnfield Little League will still be running its spring clinic with the LHS baseball program as well during April vacation.