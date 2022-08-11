1999 MELROSE HIGH FOOTBALL TEAM

MELROSE‑—The Melrose Athletic Hall of Fame is pleased to announce their 2022 class that is set for induction this fall.

Seven individuals and one MHS team will be officially inducted at its annual banquet on Saturday, September 24, 6 p.m. at the Memorial Hall in Melrose.

The plaque ceremony, free and open to the public, will take place at 4:30 p.m. at the Melrose Learning Commons at Melrose High.

Tickets for the banquet are on sale at Tarpey Insurance on West Foster Street in Melrose. The cost is $50.

The 2022 Melrose Hall of Fame Class:

*1999 Melrose High football team

*Colleen Hanscom (2010, volleyball, basketball)

*Frantzdy Pierrot (2013, soccer, basketball)

*Ken MacIntosh (2006, wrestling)

*Jim McSweeney (1999, wrestling)

*Megan Shea (2006, field hockey, tennis)

*Bionca St. Fleur (2013, track and field)

*Ellis “Sonny” Lane (lifetime achievement)

*Richard Whitworth (posthumous coaching)