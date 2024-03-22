WAKEFIELD — The Middlesex League’s wrestling coaches met at the end of the 2023-24 season to vote on league All-Stars. The Middlesex League champion Wakefield Warriors had eight All-Stars selected to lead the league.

The Warriors had five wrestlers named to the 15-man All-Conference team, which includes one pick per weight class along with a Rookie of the Year.

Sophomore Aydin Lamb (132) was named the Middlesex League Freedom Division MVP. The Wrestler of the Year had a terrific season including 1st place at 132 in the Div. 3 state championship, a trip to All States and then New England’s.

Also making the All-Conference team was junior captain Sean Callanan (157), senior captain Zach Arria (175), senior captain Joe Lamonica (215) and freshman Jaden Fullerton (165) who was named the Middlesex League All-Conference Rookie of the Year.

All five on the All-Conference team advanced to All-States after finishing in the top five in their respective brackets at states.

In addition to the All-Conference members, the Warriors had three more All-Stars: senior captain Andrew Valley (126) who also made it to All-States, junior Kip King (285) and junior Jack Hodgdon (144).

Arria, Callanan and Valley all reached 100 career wins during the season.

Wakefield’s incredible campaign included an 18-1 regular season record, and an exciting 45-27 victory over rival Melrose at the Brawl in the Hall to cement the league title and a perfect league record.

The Warriors took home 2nd place at the D3 North Sectional tournament and 3rd place at Div. 3 states, which they hosted at the Charbonneau Field House.