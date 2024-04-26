WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield Educational Foundation hosted its 28th annual Celebration of Learning on Wednesday, April 10. WEF celebrated students, staff and volunteers who exemplify the core values of their schools and go above and beyond in their efforts and contributions to the Wakefield Public Schools. At the end of the program several special recognition awards were presented including the Impact Award.

Ms. Christine Bufagna, Business Administrator for the Wakefield Public Schools presented the Impact award to an extraordinary team with an unwavering commitment to Wakefield Public Schools. Ms. Bufagna called The Central Office Team to the stage. This esteemed group includes Ms. Carol Duncan, Ms. Lisa Melanson and Ms. Deidre Sandonato.

Ms. Bufagna spoke of significant changes that the Team has had to navigate in recent years. “Through all of the change, this remarkable team stepped up to the plate, overcame obstacles and remained supportive of each other and their colleagues to keep things moving forward.”

Ms. Bufagna went on to say, “Each of them brings to the table an extensive skill set, meticulous attention to detail and follow though that exceeds expectations. Carol, Lisa and Deidre have stayed steady during staffing changes, significant increases in grant management and changes in systems to protect and manage the District’s financial assets.” “Everyone trusts them, relies on their historical knowledge and listens closely to their advice on how we can improve.”

Ms. Bufagna concluded by thanking this extraordinary Team on behalf of the WPS Central Office, “I extend my heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Carol, Lisa and Deidre. Your resilience, teamwork and steady support has been a gift to us all and for that we are grateful. Thank you for keeping things together during tough times and for showing us all what it truly means to be a Team.”

To support the grant process, WEF receives generous funding from key local business partners, private donors and a series of annual fundraisers including WEF's Wakefield Public Schools Calendar showcasing student art; the S.T.A.R.S. program recognizing exemplary WPS staff; the Online Auction and the Adult Spelling Bee. WEF has awarded over $690,000 across the Wakefield Public Schools since 1989.