By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — Summer is coming as reflected in some of the business before the Town Council this week.

The board authorized Town Administrator Stephen P. Maio to approve outdoor dining in areas where sufficient sidewalk space is available. It was noted that outdoor restaurant seating during the COVID pandemic proved popular with diners and there have been no safety issues reported.

Councilor Edward Dombroski observed that outdoor dining has been good for local businesses and is a nice way for customers to enjoy the downtown.

Town Councilor Mehreen Butt wanted to see outdoor dining expanded to other areas beyond Wakefield Square.

Councilor Anne Danehy noted that outdoor dining “creates vibrancy and a sense of community.”

The vote giving the go-ahead for outdoor dining was unanimous.

——

In another sure sign of summer, the Town Council approved both the Wakefield Independence Day Committee’s request to stage the annual July Fourth Parade and the West Side Social Club’s plans to offer their day-long July Fourth activities on the Common.

——

The Town Council this week approved a request for a beer and wine license for Mojo Sushi at 316 Main St. The attorney representing the owners said that customers of the eatery had expressed a desire to have beer and wine available. He noted that the manager of the restaurant is TIPS certified. It was specified that beer and wine will be served only with food orders.

——

The Town Council approved a new collective bargaining agreement between the town and the 27-member Beebe Library employees union. The three-year contract includes a 2.5 percent annual cost of living increase, among other provisions. Maio said that the cost of the agreement in the first year will be $50,453.

——

The Town Council bid farewell this week to two members whose terms on the board expired. Julie Smith-Galvin served two three-year terms and Anne Danehy served one term. Neither sought re-election in this week’s Town Election. Longtime Finance Committee member Doulas Butler and former selectman John Carney were elected on Tuesday to fill the two open slots.

The first meeting of the newly constituted Town Council will be on May 10 at 7 p.m.