LYNNFIELD — In partnership with Savers, the Friends of the Lynnfield Library (FOLL) is hosting its third annual FUNDrive through Wednesday, April 3.

“Donate your gently used soft goods such as clothing, shoes, linens, towels and more by Wednesday, April 3, and FOLL will generate revenue to support its mission of supplementing programming and supporting staff at the Lynnfield Public Library,” said FOLL Vice President Jenna Tecci.

Lynnfield residents can donate eligible soft goods in sellable condition. FOLL will also be accepting good condition used books as donations at the same time as it prepares for its annual Spring Book Sale on May 11.

Residents can donate in two ways. People can bring donations to the Lynnfield Public Library by Wednesday, April 3. Drop off events will take place on Saturdays in March from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., or people stop by any time the library is open and look for the big box. Donation kits, including bags and guidelines for accepted donations, are available at the circulation desk.

Townspeople can also sign up for a curbside pickup between Wednesday, March 27 through April 3. FOLL is offering to pick up items at people’s homes. Residents should visit www.foll.org/savers to sign up.

“Spring cleaning can be a chore, but it also creates opportunities,” said FOLL President Anne Malenfant. “In this case, cleaning your house of unwanted items like clothes and books can declutter your space while adding to the positive impact the library’s range of services and programming have on our community.”

Savers, a purpose-driven company operating in the U.S., Canada, and Australia, is focused on generating impact through reuse, upcycling and recycling. Savers offers FUNDrive fundraisers for eligible nonprofits operating in the communities near its store locations that match Savers’ commitment to inclusivity and sustainability. FOLL is partnering with the Danvers location of Savers for this FUNDrive.

“FOLL is aligned with Savers’ goal to reduce waste and support reuse,” said Tecci. “From our annual book sales that find new homes for well-loved books to our core mission of supporting the library to ensure residents have access to resources that can be shared with the community, we’re proud to partner with Savers on this exciting opportunity to generate more resources for the library.”

FOLL is a nonprofit organization that relies on monetary and in-kind support from members of the Lynnfield community. To become a Friend, annual memberships start at just $30 and directly support programming and services at the Lynnfield Public Library. Learn about FOLL and reach out to join or volunteer at www.foll.org.