WAKEFIELD — Wakefield Co-operative Bank’s Jeans Day fundraiser raised $212 in February for Blueprints of Love.

Blueprints of Love is a non-profit 501(c)(3), tax-deductible organization that designs rooms of healing and creativity for children currently battling serious illnesses.

Blueprints of Love is a 100 percent volunteer-based, Boston-founded and run organization. Each of its projects has the sole purpose of revitalizing a child’s spirit and imagination while providing all the essentials for a healing space of their own. Blueprints of Love works closely with each family to create each child’s ultimate dream room together. For more information, visit blueprintsoflove.com.

Wakefield Co-operative Bank’s Jeans Day is a monthly employee fundraiser for local nonprofit organizations. Since its inception, Jeans Day has raised over $29,000. Wakefield Co-operative Bank President/CEO Jeff Worth personally matches total employee donations each month.