Getting set to move on

Jun 4, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the June 4, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — The weather forecast looks good for tomorrow morning when the Class of 2021 says goodbye to Wakefield Memorial High.

About 240 seniors are expected to graduate in a commencement exercise that will be as close to normal as it can be as we begin to emerge from more than a year of restrictions necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony, held before family and friends, begins at 10 a.m. with the traditional processional outside at Landrigan Field.

The master of ceremonies will be Matthew Cunningham, who is the treasurer of the Class of 2021.

The salute to the flag will be led by Student Council President Nolawi Gerawork.

The “Star Spangled Banner” will be sung by Zachariah Baumhardt, a member of the junior class at Wakefield Memorial High.

A welcome will be given by class President Elizabeth Sheridan.

ReignYah Grant will is the class essayist.

Samantha Nutt will deliver the salutatory address.

The class valedictorian is Alexander Skeldon.

The passing of the figurative key to the school will be done by class Vice President Michael Iannuzzi and it will be accepted by Elizabeth Stevens, president of the Class of 2022.

The class banner will be presented by artist J. Ruggiero and class Secretary Anthony Amatucci.

After that, the graduates will get their diplomas. Presenting them will be WMHS Principal Amy McLeod along with Supt. of Schools Doug Lyons and School Committee Chair Susan Veilleux.