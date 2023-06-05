FITCHBURG — The Wakefield High girls’ track and field team traveled to Fitchburg State during a two-day event on May 25 and May 27.

The Warriors had plenty of highlights to bring back to Wakefield High and one athlete qualify for the All State Meet of Champions.

Junior Fiona Recene ran a season-best 1:00.12 in the 400 meters to qualify for the Meet of Champions, which took place this past weekend, results not available at press time.

Senior Gabby Minasian tied the school record in the long jump with a 16’09” to place 5th overall.

Sophomore Lily Sallee placed 5th in the 800 meters in 2:24.29. Senior Devon Jellison took 12th in the event with a 2:28.87. Senior Caileigh Sweeney finished 24th in 2:32.76.

Senior Kiara Germeil was 16th in the shot put with a 29’09”.

Junior Charlotte O’Neil (5:45.50), freshman Liza Bangston (5:45.55) and Sallee (5:46.16) finished 19th, 20th and 21st in the 1 mile.

Senior Lily Duval was 22nd in the javelin with a throw of 79’05”.

Sophomore Maeve Schermerhorn took 21st in the 400 meter hurdles (1:15.54) and 23rd in the regular 400 meters in 1:04.06.

Sophomore Grace Brackett took 27th in the 2 mile in 12:55.57.

The 4×400 meter relay took 6th in a season-best time of 4:14.52. The team consisted of Sweeney, Sallee, Schermerhorn and Recene.

The 4×100 relay team also ran a season-best of 52.28 to take 15th overall. That team included Minasian, Duval, senior Ania Jacob and sophomore Sophia Anderson.