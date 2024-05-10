By GAIL LOWE

WAKEFIELD — Directors, members and caretakers of the Colonel James Hartshorne House Association met Tuesday night, May 7, for the annual meeting of Wakefield’s oldest home.

A light supper of tea and croissant sandwiches, Mexican churros, salsa and chips and various desserts were among the food items enjoyed at tables set outside at the rear of the property on Church Street.

House caretakers Andrea Keough and Tyler Marshall were commended for setting up the table and chairs and handling other details to prepare for the annual meeting. The couple have lived in the home since July 2023 and are planning to remain for another year.

“We are very lucky to have such a wonderfully dedicated team of volunteers,” commented Jennifer Greene, outgoing president. “The Hartshorne House is very well loved and taken care of by its directors and guardians.”

The purpose of the meeting was to elect new officers and to announce several new initiatives.

As an example, a $500 scholarship was established last year, and in the coming year the scholarship will honor the life of Mike Salvatore, who died in February after suffering from cancer for 10 years. In the past, the highly respected and admired Salvatore had served as president and director of the House.

Greene said that an additional memorial scholarship is in the planning stages, and details will be announced in the fall.

Wakefield resident Faith Hodgkins was elected to replace Greene as president for a two-year term, while Kathy DeCosta, who has served as treasurer over the past year, will continue her duties through May 2025.

Other officers elected were Aimee Forsythe, vice president; Erin Fopiano, secretary and historian Nancy Bertrand.

Greene also announced that former House caretaker Allen Drinkwater will join the board of directors starting in the fall.

During the meeting, the group recognized its newest members—Wakefield residents Alastair Drummond and Terry Stevens. (Stevens will also serve as a director.)

Upcoming events and other House business:

• This year’s Floral Way Festival, overseen by the Wakefield Garden Club, will be held on Saturday, May 18. Plants will be for sale on the House’s grounds.

• Grade 5 school tours will be held on Tuesday, June 11 and Wednesday, June 12.

• The House’s annual breakfast is slated for Saturday, June 15, and the annual ice cream social is set for Thursday, Aug. 8 with a rain date of Thursday, Aug. 15.

• A “12 Days of Christmas” calendar has replaced the former 31-day fundraising calendar. This year will mark the House’s 15th annual Christmas calendar sale.

• A bank account set aside for the House’s maintenance and upkeep is running in the black, with a decrease of only 2 percent year over year. The largest expense in the last year was $10,000, which was used for repairs and replacements for rugs, windows, fencing and several other necessary items.

In closing, Greene commented that the annual meeting and supper were a “spectacular success.”

“We enjoyed perfect weather and delicious food, which was provided by the directors,” she said. “The annual meeting is a time for the directors to relax and socialize, and they certainly did both.”