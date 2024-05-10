By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — Members of the Zoning Board of Appeals continue to have concerns with the size and scale of a proposed 100-unit 40B housing project at 127 Nahant Street. The site includes the former location of Precision Honing Company.

At their Wednesday meeting, board members reiterated concerns with the height of the building, saying that it would “tower over the street.”

The development team, represented by attorney Jason Panos, noted that the front portion of the building had been reduced from five stories to four in an effort to address this concern. But board members said it was still too tall for the neighborhood.

ZBA chairman Tom Lucey also objected to the small amount of green space on the site, saying that the board would never allow so little green space on a non-40B project.

“You have a ton of impervious surface,” he said.

The project architect, Stefano Bass of SV Design, displayed several views of the proposed building from various sides. He noted that while the height of the front, street-facing portion of the building had been reduced, the remainder of the building that extends down into the site will be five stories in height.

He pointed to the ground level, open air parking garage and described the clapboard siding proposed for the upper levels.

He showed the locations of balconies, bay windows and bump-outs, which he said would provide depth and texture to the building.

He pointed out a small outdoor lawn area as well as the locations of trees and other plantings on the site.

Lucey asked that the developer provide a study to look at the height of the building in context with the neighborhood. ZBA member Board member Chip Tarbell added that it was important to understand how the proposed building would fit into the neighborhood.

ZBA member Kasumi Humphries said that the building “doesn’t fit the neighborhood at all. It’s too big.” She likened it to “a huge box.”She also said that the mail and package delivery area shown on the plans was too small as was the bicycle storage area. The fitness area also needed to be larger, she said.

Board member David Hatfield said that designated visitor parking spaces needed to be added to the plan, otherwise visitors would park on nearby side streets or up on the curbs.

Lucey asked the development team to provide a rendering of the building from directly across Nahant Street, with plantings and without.

Hatfield said that the board will want to know about the potential for blasting. Board member Greg Demerjian asked about storm water mitigation during construction.

When the hearing was opened to the public, Maureen Nelting of Nahant Street called the proposed building “way too big” and “overwhelming.”

Vincent DiCecca of Green Street asked about solid contamination as a result of the site’s industrial history. Panos pointed out that banks will require environmental testing before providing financing for the project.

Paula Gardella of Wilson Road called the proposed building a “monstrosity,” and “an absolute joke.”

Joe Conway of Wilson Road asked about snow storage on the site and wondered if water from melting snow piles would enter his adjacent property.

Lucey said that the new engineer for the project has been asked to look at storm water runoff. Panos said that any water would be treated on site.

Karen McMaster of Nahant Street also objected to the size of the proposed building.

“I can’t understand how you fit this massive L-shaped building on this site,” she said. It’s a very busy building that doesn’t fit the fabric of the neighborhood.”

McMaster noted that there are 106 homes on Nahant Street now, and the proposed project would nearly double that number, impacting infrastructure on the street.

ZBA member Mickey Feeley said that he wanted the developer himself to start attending the meetings.

“I would like the developer to look into the eyes of the neighbors and tell them they won’t see the sun,” he said, referring to the height of the building. “You need to see what this building is going to do their sunlight and happiness,” he added, calling it “an emotional thing.” He called for a shadow study to be done.

The hearing was continued to the ZBA’s May 22 meeting.