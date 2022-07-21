BOSTON – House Minority Leader Bradley H. Jones, Jr. (R-North Reading) and Senate Minority Leader Bruce E. Tarr (R-Gloucester) have secured a total of $170,000 in funding earmarks for North Reading as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 state budget to fund projects that benefit local education, public safety and recreation.

The final budget, which was released from conference committee on Sunday, July 17 and enacted by the House and the Senate the following day, includes $25,000 for the North Reading Public Schools’ 1:1 school technology initiative, which provides computers to local middle and high school students to enhance their learning experience. An additional $45,000 has been earmarked in the budget for the school department to purchase two special education vehicles.

The North Reading Fire Department is also slated to receive funding assistance under the new state budget, with $50,000 set aside for the department to purchase electronic message boards.

Another $50,000 has been earmarked to help town officials pay for renovations at the popular Kidspot playground on Chestnut Street.

Earmarks free up town funds for other expenditures

“Senator Tarr and I worked together to advocate for these important local priorities, which not only will benefit North Reading’s students, but also will provide enhanced recreational opportunities for local children while assisting the town’s fire department in conveying important and timely information to the North Reading community,” said Rep. Jones. “I am pleased that our collective efforts were successful in ensuring that this funding was retained in the final budget.”

“Rep. Jones and I have worked closely with North Reading town officials to identify key areas that deserve support, and that support is included in the conference committee report for the FY23 state budget,” said Sen. Tarr.

“Our team effort has produced significant investments in education, public safety, and outdoor recreation for the town’s youth, and reflects a strong and effective working partnership between state and local government,” continued Tarr. “I am proud to be part of the team that has worked diligently to bring home to North Reading the resources that will make a difference in these areas, and ease the burden on the municipal budget so that it can address other important priorities.”

The FY23 budget now moves to Governor Charlie Baker’s desk for his review and signature.