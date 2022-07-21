NORTH READING — Chief Michael Murphy reports that the North Reading Police Department, working with the Lawrence Police Department, recovered the second motorbike, one of two stolen, during a break-in and burglary that occurred at North Reading Motorsports on around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 9.

The owner of North Reading Motorsports picked up the second recovered bike at the North Reading Police Station on Wednesday, July 13. It was found in Lawrence on Tuesday, July 12.

North Reading and Lawrence Police recovered the other motorbike in Lawrence on Sunday, July 10 inside an SUV with a stolen registration.

“Although the owner’s store sustained significant damage during the break-in, we were happy to be able to provide him with some solace and reunite him with both of his bikes,” Chief Murphy said. “Thank you to the members of the Lawrence Police Department for assisting us in this effort.”

North Reading Police are working to identify and locate the suspects involved in the incident. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the North Reading Police Department at 978-664-3131.

The incident remains under investigation by the North Reading Police Department and local and state law enforcement partners around the region, including the Lawrence, Beverly and Chelmsford Police Departments as several similar break-ins have taken place throughout eastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire.