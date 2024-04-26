WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High softball team earned their second consecutive victory on Wednesday at Meghan Burnett Field at Blatz Park, defeating Winchester by a decisive score of 10-3.

Sophomore Kathryn Sliski got the win, surrendering just 2 hits and striking out 8 in 6 innings of work.

“It was real good to see Kathryn have that day in the circle,” said coach Chris Tolios. “She is the pitcher we rode last year so obviously the expectations are high now that we are in full swing this season.”

Wakefield’s offense was led by freshman sensation Molly Burns who paced the attack with 3 hits and 4 RBI. Burns had two doubles and a triple against the Red and Black.

“I can’t say enough about Molly Burns and how she’s come out of the gate as a freshman,” said Tolios. “She currently has the best batting average on the team (.550) with 10 RBI which is something you don’t see very often from first-year players. She’s established herself really quickly and has turned into someone we need in the lineup every day.”

As has been the case throughout this season, the Warriors also leaned on junior Jade Waterhouse to start rallies. Wakefield’s experienced and quick leadoff hitter is one of the best in the Middlesex League at getting on base with an OBP pushing .700. She has only struck out once in 31 plate appearances, consistently putting the ball in play and rarely getting thrown out with her speed to first. Waterhouse hit a big double for the Warriors on Wednesday to get the team going.

“She sets the floor for us every single game,” said Tolios. “She’s the fuel that gets us going every time we have a big inning. Really everything you want in a leadoff hitter and just a team leader in general.”

Wakefield’s impressive win came just a few days after a 14-0 mercy-rule victory over Watertown on April 19. The Warriors are now 4-3 on the season and are looking to elevate their game as they get into the heart of their schedule.

“Moving forward, we just have to hit our stride as a group,” said Tolios. “We’ve been a little sporadic and have had ups and downs in the first seven games but I’m hoping we can take these last two wins and hit the ground running as we push towards the halfway point of the season and then extend it for the rest of the Spring. We just have to settle in and do what we can do consistently and it’s going to take all hands on deck.

“We have a lot of good softball players on this team that can all contribute in many ways. It’s a good problem to have as a coach and let’s me be flexible with lineups and get everyone involved which I think is going to make us a difficult team to play as we progress forward.”

The Warriors will look to keep it going today when they travel to Reading at 4:15 p.m. to take on a 6-2 Rockets team, one of the best in the league. Reading will come into Birch Meadow Fields on a six-game winning streak.

Wakefield will travel to Div. 1 Newton North (5-1) tomorrow at 11 a.m.