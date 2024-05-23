LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield Athletic Association (LAA) is hosting the 57th running of the Fourth of July 5K Road Race on Tuesday, July 4.

This beloved community event brings together runners and walkers alike for a morning of celebration and camaraderie. This year, the race will kick off at 9 a.m. on the Town Common.

The LAA is an organization that provides financial support to all of Lynnfield High School’s athletic programs. The LAA funds necessities such as sporting equipment, uniforms and scholarships to deserving Lynnfield High School seniors pursuing higher education.

The LAA is looking for volunteers to help the day of the event. People can send an email to Lynnfieldathleticassociation@gmail.com and can visit https://runsignup.com/Race/MA/Lynnfield/LAAJuly4th5K to register for the road race.