THE SENIORS were honored before their game against Pentucket on Oct. 27. Pictured from left to right is Allison Orlofski, Jordan Lavey, Lauren St. Andre, Georgia Milne, Ella Cammarata, Lauren Grava, Anna Kaminski, Jacqueline Carbone, Alyssa Calvani, Ava Tardito, Julia Smedira, Chloe Thomas and Catherine Sweeney. (LHS field hockey photo)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield High field hockey team traveled to non-league Danvers for their final game of the regular season on Oct. 28. They came home on the short end of a 3-1 score against the Northeastern Conference Falcons.

With that result, the Pioneers ended the regular season at 7-6-5. The Falcons, who won the NEC title this fall, improved to 12-3-1.

Bobbi Serino and Grace Brinkley each had one goal and one assist for the host while Malana Moy had the other Falcon tally.

In their last Cape Ann League game the night before the Danvers game, the Pioneers played guest Pentucket to a scoreless draw on Lynnfield’s Senior Night.

It was a much-improved effort compared to the first meeting the Sachems won 4-0 at home back on Sept. 28.

Lynnfield goalie Charlotte Radulski made eight saves as she posted her third shutout of the year.

Before the game, the 13 Pioneer 12th-graders were honored.

The Pioneers finished in third place in the CAL Kinney division behind Pentucket and Triton with a 6-4-4 league record.

Lynnfield found out on Nov. 2 who they will open with in the first round of the Div. 4 state tournament (seedings not completed by press time). It is a new playoff system by the MIAA using power rankings instead of just records.

There is also no North, South, Central or West sectional as there was in the past as all teams in each division could play anywhere in the state.